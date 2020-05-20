Watching for High Water on I-70

The Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are currently monitoring a portion of Interstate 70 in Licking County.

ODOT crews are currently working to close the I-70 eastbound exit ramp to State Route 79 due to high water.

They are also keeping an eye on I-70 in this area as water continues to rise.

Other road closures include State Route 204 at State Route 668 and at Gower Road in Perry County and in Guernsey County State Route 146 is closed between Crane Run Road and Hickle Road.