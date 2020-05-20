Over 300 Ohio ballots delivered after polling deadline

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — More than 300 ballots were delivered to the Butler County Board of Elections too late to be counted, according to the U.S. Postal Service’s chief operating officer.

According to officials, 318 ballots were mailed on or before the April 27 consideration deadline and were not received until May 11, three days after the deadline to receive absentee ballots, the Journal-News reported.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has asked for details on what preventative protocols will be enacted and for confirmation the ballots were secure in transit, according to Secretary of State spokeswoman Maggie Sheehan.

U.S. Postal Service Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President David Williams said in a letter to LaRose that the postal service followed protocol for the delivery of absentee ballots.

“An unintentional missort of a tray of Butler County return ballots ultimately contributed to a gap in the mail flow, resulting in the delay,” Williams wrote.

Williams said that the situation has presented “an opportunity for improvement.”

Election officials said the mistake is “very disheartening.”