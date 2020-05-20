Flash flooding is the result of some heavy rainfall that has landed in Southeast Ohio

ZANESVILLE – Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin says that he has been receiving calls from the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office who have been doing spot checks and finding flash flooding.

“My concern is that North and West of us the feed to our area; they’re seeing a large increase in the flow of water. At 7 o’clock this morning, we were showing that Mohawk Dam which feeds into the Muskingum had raised 26 feet in the last 24 hours so that’s an extreme concern. All of our water levels along the Muskingum and Licking River at this time are still reasonable,” Jadwin said.

Jadwin says that residents should not take the rain and flooding lightly.

“We want to remind people that if you live near the rivers or streams that you need to be prepared to move. You know, have your go back ready to go with – you know, cash, food, medicine, personal information, flashlight, portable radio, those of kinds of things ready to go. Always make sure you’ve got a good supply of water if you have to leave,” Jadwin said.

Drivers are encouraged not to try and travel through rising water and to call 911 if they find themselves caught in floodwaters.

