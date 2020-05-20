WEDNESDAY 5/20:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Cool. High 58°

TONIGHT: Widely Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Chilly. Low 48°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers will continue across SE Ohio today, with most of the rain falling south of I-70. Temperatures will struggle to warm, with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be breezy once again, with gusts of 25 mph at times.

Showers will become more widely scattered during the overnight, otherwise skies will remain cloudy. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, with lows in the upper 40s.

More scattered showers will be with us on Thursday, with highs warming into the lower 60s. Temperatures will begin to moderate as we end the week, with highs in the lower 70s on Friday. Scattered shower chances will linger on Friday, but it will be not as wide spread as yesterday and today.

The holiday weekend will feature the threat for a few showers, perhaps a storm. Otherwise, we will see more warmth, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, and highs in the lower 80s Sunday and Memorial Day.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com