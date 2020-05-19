There are still gray areas on how non-essential businesses should go about re-opening

ZANESVILLE – This was one of the main points at Tuesday’s weekly corona virus conference at the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency. On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine said law enforcement officers and health officials will begin conducting safety checks at bars and restaurants around the state. Zanesville – Muskingum County Health Department Health Director Dr. Jack Butterfield Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield shared his thoughts on the policy.

“We don’t have control over that. We aren’t randomly sending health department people out to spy. Our investigations are complaint driven so when we get a complaint we’re obligated to investigate that complaint so that’s how we’re doing it. The Governor was very upset with how things went on in the short North in Columbus. Last weekend, when bars opened up, there was complete disregard for all of the protective aspects. That’s the kind of thing that is going to bring back increasing number of cases and possible surges,” Butterfield said.

The County Health Department’s Environmental Health Director Adam Dickerson says that the restaurants have done an appropriate job of social distancing. However, the Health Department still fields calls of complaints daily.

“Social distancing is our big concern. All of the employees that are working at the restaurants need to be wearing a mask unless they are working in an area where such as a grill line where they’ve having a high heat concern there. We also ask that employers either have their employees monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 such as coughing, shortness of breath, or, fever or for the employees to do that,” Dickerson said.

Dr. Butterfield also said that there if there is a high enough rise in the number of cases now that restaurants and non-essential businesses are re-opening, he wouldn’t be surprised if Governor DeWine would issue a mandate requiring both employees and customers to wear masks at all times.