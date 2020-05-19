Reward Offered for Wanted Man

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Jeffrey Body.

Body is described as being an African American male with brown eyes, weighing 220lbs and being 5’11.

He uses the aliases of Body or Cuz and has ties to Licking, Muskingum and Franklin Counties.

He’s wanted for several drug related charges including trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

If you know of his whereabouts contact law enforcement and then call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.