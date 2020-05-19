Rake’s Place is excited to finally be able to re-open indoor dining area

ZANESVILLE – The restaurant is re-opened its outdoor area on May 15th which was the day where eateries in the Buckeye State were permitted to do so. Rake’s opened in October, just a few months before the effects of the COVID – 19 outbreak began. Co-owner Amber Herron is excited to finally start to get her business back.

“Finally, its a good feeling. We’re excited, we’re hoping that everything will somewhat get back to normal one of these days and we can be booming,” Herron said.

Rake’s interior will be prepared accordingly to ensure the safety of both customers and staff alike.

“Six feet apart between all of the tables. We do have plexiglass that we’re putting above the booths so we’ll be able to seat every booth. We’re working on some barriers in between the tables (and) we’re trying to get that figured out today. As long as we can do that we’re hoping to keep all of our tables,” Herron said.

Herron says that the outdoor seating area has been popular since the 15th and been enjoyed by many customers. Rake’s Place will also continue to make its carry-out window available.