Many are starting to plant their gardens with temperatures warming up

ZANESVILLE – Paul’s Farm Market and Greenhouses on South River Road has a wide variety of plants including exotic flowers as well as different kinds of vegetable plants.

“Right now, we’re out of cucumbers but we’ve got some seed but we’ve got tomatoes and cabbage and peppers and we put the watermelons out and squash,” Paul’s Farm Market and Greenhouses’ Marvin Paul said.

Paul and staff are promoting safe social distancing in their greenhouses and they’ve seen a large array of customers since re-opening its doors. He said that many residents stop by just to get out of the house and the staff expects another big wave of customers soon.

“We’ve had an abundance of customers and it makes it a little more challenging with the way we have to have everybody spread out but its worked out. We made it through the big weekend; Mother’s Day weekend, and, this last weekend was a big weekend and we’re looking forward to Memorial weekend because that’s where they usually start deciding its time to start putting their garden out. So, we’re looking forward to it and hopefully can keep pushing out what we ave left in our greenhouses,” Paul said.

Paul’s Market is open Monday through Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.