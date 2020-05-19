Governor DeWine: Ohioans Moving into New Phase in Fight Against COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced that the state is moving from orders to strong recommendations when it comes to the daily fight against COVID-19. He says this is a new phase and it’s incumbent upon each of us to protect each other. DeWine says the coronavirus is not gone. It is real and it is deadly. This new phase that we are now in is about learning to live with this virus.

Governor DeWine also announced that the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation will begin distributing at least 2 million non-medical-grade face coverings to Ohio employers who are covered by the BWC. These employers will get a package containing at least 50 face coverings. These packages will be shipped in batches tomorrow

Lt Govenor Jon Husted announced that next Tuesday Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations will reopen, but you do not need to rush there. The last thing we want is large crowds. If fact, most things you can online at oplates.com. If your license expired, it is still valid because of the state of emergency.

There are27,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 1,556 deaths.