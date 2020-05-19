Choir Shares Virtual Performance

The John Glenn Choir is one of the latest musical groups to share their talents through a virtual performance.

They created the video for the John Glenn High School commencement ceremony.

The choir performed the song “I Will Sing You the Stars” by Mark Burrow in honor the class of 2020. They said that they hoped the music shared a message of comfort and love during these uncertain times.

John Glenn High School held their commencement in a drive through ceremony on Saturday due to the Coronavirus.