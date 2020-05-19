Bucci/Dietz Scholarships Awarded

The 2020 Ronna Bucci/Dr. Charles Dietz art scholarships have been awarded.

This year’s recipients are Natalie Mitchell and Rebecca Wilson.

Mitchell is a graduating senior from John Glenn High School and is planning to attend either Miami University or Cedarville University for interior design.

Wilson is graduating from Bishop Rosecrans High School and plans to attend Indiana University or the University of Kentucky for architectural design.

Each student receives $500. The scholarship is awarded to a student with plans to pursue a visual arts degree from a college, university or institute.