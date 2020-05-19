Area Music Store Closing Doors

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville mainstay music store Mike Ward Music Center is having its going out of business sale.

Owner and operator Mike Ward is shutting the store down due to his retirement. His retirement is bringing with it an everything must go sale.

“I just get to the age where you feel like you need to cut out the stress day to day labor of being in the store… We’ve been having school band instruments that we’ve been selling. Not renting them out, just selling them outright. We’ve got a lot of records, we have a lot of free sheet music and books that we’re just giving.”

Ward says that even in retirement he will continue to play and enjoy music.

“I like to do a lot of playing at the nursing homes. I play and sing at the nursing homes. I tune pianos. I’m gonna keep as busy as I wanna keep busy. I’m not just gonna hit the rocking chair quite yet, I just wanna move.”

The Music Center’s last day of operation will be June 13th.