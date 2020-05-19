Annie Glenn, Widow of Astronaut John Glenn, Dies

The wife of former astronaut and US Senator John Glenn has died. Annie Glenn passed away Tuesday of COVID-19 at a nursing home in St Paul Minnesota. She was 100 years old. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement saying “This is sad day for all Ohioans. Annie Glenn was certainly our most beloved Ohioan. She presented all that is good about our country.” Governor DeWine ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown as half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Muskingum County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhoes Tower today and will remain until sunset on the day of her memorial service.

