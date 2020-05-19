Updated on Monday, 18 May 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT:

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°. Breezy, with east winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 48°. Breezy, with east winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 65°. Breezy, with northeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early morning, becoming east at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 49°. Breezy, with east winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 68°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 48°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 76°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 56°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 78°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

