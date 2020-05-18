Warsaw Man Killed in Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday night.

Authorities said that they were called to State Route 541 near the intersection of Township Road 54 in Bedford Township around 8:35PM.

EMS personnel alerted the sheriff’s office that the driver, a 73-year-old Warsaw man, was deceased.

Deputies determined that the male wasn’t wearing his seat belt as he traveled west on State Route 541 in his pickup truck and went off the left side of the road, striking some trees.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending the notification of family.