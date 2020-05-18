United Way Offers Information On Resources

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The United Way of Muskingum County is posting information for assistance resources on its social media tomorrow.

Executive director Meg Deedrick explains where to find the information as well as what it will entail.

“FamilyWize, which is a community partnership with United Way, has produced a Coronavirus resource guide and we are going to be promoting that on our website and actually all of our social platforms tomorrow and that would be Tuesday, May the 19th… If they want more all they have to do is look up United Way MPM on one o four social media platforms, that would be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.”

Deedrick also gave a rundown on what programs and resources will be found on the pages.

“There are a variety of different resources that folks can find utilizing this guide. If they’re interested in financial resources or how to make food go as far as you can this is something that they’re gonna wanna check out. If they wanna see about how to access internet or how to access computers or if they’re interested in how to access free or reduced prescriptions, or even senior citizen specific resources.”

The resource information will go up on the United Way Muskingum pages tomorrow, Tuesday May, 19th.