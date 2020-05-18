Two Sent to Hospital in Saturday Accident

A two vehicle crash in Coshocton County sends two people to the hospital.

The accident happened on Saturday, May 16 at the intersection of State Route 60 and Bethlehem Township Road 1192. Authorities said two occupants were trapped in one of the vehicles.

Deputies reported that it was determined Mary Melrose of Warsaw was traveling north on State Route 60 when she attempted to make a left hand turn onto Township Road 1192 and turned in front of a vehicle being operated by Scott Cannon, of Warsaw, who was traveling south on State Route 60.

Officials said Cannon was unable to stop and struck the vehicle operated by Melrose.

Melrose vehicle spun and came to rest on the driver’s side, trapping both Melrose and her husband Frederick Melrose in the vehicle.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts and were extricated from the vehicle and taken by Med Flight to OSU.

Assisting deputies at the scene was the Walhonding Valley Fire District, Coshocton County EMS, Prince’s Wrecker Service, Coshocton County React and Med Flight.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.