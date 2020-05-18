Two Arrested in New Lexington





The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said complaints from citizens led to the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of two New Lexington residents.

On Thursday May 14, 2020 deputies along with agents from the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 210 1/2 Lexington Street in New Lexington.

Detectives seized heroin, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, hypodermic needles and a small amount of U.S. currency.

Two New Lexington residents were arrested, 38-year-old Jeremy Edgar Ratliff and 44-year-old Erica A. Triona.

Both were booked into the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. Another female found at the scene was turned over to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant.

Also assisting with this investigation was the Perry County Children Services and the Perry County Municipal Court Probation Department.