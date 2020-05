LONDON, Ohio (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Madison County in Ohio, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Forecasters in the Wilmington office said they had video confirmation of the twister about 8 miles (12 kilometers) east of the city of London shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

The weather service had issued tornado watches and warnings as well as severe weather and flood watches for a number of Ohio counties.