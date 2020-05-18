MVGS adding flowers to beautify Zanesville

ZANESVILLE – The Muskingum Valley Garden Society can be found along the Y-Bridge as well as other locations downtown.

The volunteer group can be found along the Y-Bridge planting petunias and alyssum flowers attached to street lights on the Y-Bridge. The goal is to have the beautification project finished by Memorial Day.

“The planting is challenging because of, one, the height and getting up on top and making sure they’re working correctly but everyone comes together and it seems to work out,” Muskingum Valley Garden Society President Beth Brown said.

Some of the organization’s volunteers had concerns about planting the flowers because of the environment created by the pandemic. Brown feels that COVID-19 is a reason to make the city prettier than ever.

“You know, there was some conversation about ‘should we plant this year because of everything going on?’ It was… definitely. We definitely need to plant this year just to help create a better mood in the community, a sense of ownership and people just like looking at pretty flowers,” Brown said.

The Muskingum Valley Garden Society is always looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in helping out can find information on the organization’s website or they can stop and ask questions if they find volunteers planting flowers on the roadway.