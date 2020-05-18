Muskingum County Library System starting to gradually re-open; making curbside book pickups available

ZANESVILLE – Anybody who is interested from picking up items from the library can place holds on what they are interested in on the library’s website or by calling MCLS.

“Just make sure when you come to pick up your holds that you already have received a hold notification so you want to make sure that you’ve heard from the library before you come in, that way, you can make sure that the items that you want are in fact here,” MCLS Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

Patrols can simply return what they’ve borrowed in the book drop offs that are located on the side of the building.

“It is a little bit different than a restaurant because, at a restaurant, you don’t being back your containers. So, what we’re asking for people to do is to utilize our book drops. So, book drops are now open. We are welcoming people to return any items that they have,” Fennell said.

Fennell encourages residents to return any item that they have already checked out into the book drop by June 1st to avoid any late fees. He also does not know when the MCLS campuses will fully re-open at this time.