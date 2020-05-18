Governor DeWine: Safety Compliance Checks Planned at Bars/Restaurants

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus pandemic briefing Monday at the Statehouse in Columbus. He said he’s been candid in saying that in this reopening phase, there is a significant risk. But there are significant risks if we do not open up. It’s up to all of us to open our economy but to do it in a safe way. The Governor said most restaurants and bars did a good job with social distancing this past weekend, but there were some locations that did not. He announced that the Department of Public Safety Investigative Unit will conduct safety compliance checks in crowded bars and restaurants. They will issue administrative citations that could result in the revocation of liquor licenses. DeWine says he will work with municipal prosecutors to take potential criminal actions against those bad actors.

There has been 26,646 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 1,504 deaths.