First Black Zanesville Fire Fighter/War Veteran Dies

The first black Zanesville Fire Department firefighter and a Korean War Veteran has died. 89-year-old Gabriel Raleigh Weatherspoon Senior passed away Sunday at his home surrounded by his loving family. Weatherspoon was a graduate of Zanesville High School. After graduation he fought in the Korean War as part of a tank crew. He earned a position as a firefighter on the Zanesville Fire Department. He was the first black firefighter on the department. He married his wife, Evelyn, on May 25th, 1957 and had four children, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Calling hours are set for Friday, May 22nd from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

