Child Struck by Car

A three-year-old child suffers injuries after being struck by a car in the village of West Lafayette.

According to Sgt. Cochran just before 5pm Sunday, May 17 the child ran between two parked vehicles in the 400 block of Main Street and into oncoming traffic and was struck.

The child was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where the child was then taken by life flight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said the child is in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.