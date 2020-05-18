Authorities search for missing teenager

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle54

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities said on May 7th, 13-year-old Sanita K. Sinett was dropped off at a residence in Columbus but then ran away. She is believed to still be in the Columbus area.

Sinett was last seen wearing a black crop top, with maroon and pink jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sinett is being urged to call your local Law Enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1. You may provide information anonymously.

Carolyn Fleegle

