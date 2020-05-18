MONDAY 5/18:

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Cloudy & Breezy. High 74°

TONIGHT: Occasional Rain/Storms. Cloudy & Breezy. Low 57°

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Breezy & Not as Warm. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely as we begin the new work week across SE Ohio. Thunderstorm chances will increase during the afternoon into the overnight. Isolated Strong to Severe Storms will be possible this afternoon into this evening, especially west of Zanesville. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concern. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Occasional rain and scattered thunderstorms will linger into the overnight. Rain will be particularly heavy at times. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue into the day on Tuesday, but it will be much cooler. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Another cooler than average day across the region in store on Wednesday, with more scattered showers. Temperatures will then warm into the lower 70s on Thursday, with a few showers and or a storm possible. We will see more above average warmth return Friday into the weekend. Rain chances will finally subside this weekend, but I cannot rule out an isolated shower/storm chance on Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s by Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

