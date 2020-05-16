Sheridan softball was destined for great things in 2020

THORNVILLE, Ohio- The Sheridan softball team won 31 games in 2019, the most in the state of Ohio.

With all the starters returning, Head Coach Troy Wolfe and the rest of his squad were expecting big things this year.

The Generals only loss, in 2019, came in the regional championship game. It was a loss that fueled Sheridan to come back even better in 2020.

But like we all know, the 2020, softball season has been canceled due to COVID-19.

WHIZ Sports talked with the team about the disappointment of not playing this season.