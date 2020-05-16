Juvenile Killed in Morgan County Crash

The Marietta Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Morgan County that claimed the life of a juvenile. Investigators say 18-year-old Tanisha Viney, of McConnelsville was driving west on Upper Douda Road near South River Road. Troopers from the Highway Patrol Investigative Service Unit determined a 15-year-old juvenile attempted to jump onto the front of the vehicle while it was in motion. The juvenile fell off the vehicle and was run over.by the car. The juvenile was transported to Genesis Hospital and flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The juvenile died of injuries sustained from the crash on Friday May 15, 2020. Viney was not injured as a result of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us: