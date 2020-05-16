Honey Vendor Utilizes Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Bee Barron Owner Chris Lucas took to the Zanesville Farmers Market to sell fresh raw honey.

Lucas is an experienced beekeeper with hundreds of colonies. He gave a summary of the process to WHIZ Saturday morning.

“We have 100% raw honey. All local. We run about 250 colonies. We’re in Muskingum, Coshocton, Licking counties, where about all our colonies are. Harvest a lot of honey through the year, this is actually 2019 honey. Obviously 2020 is not pulled yet… These are two-pounders, two-pounders for 18, we have one-pounders for ten, and we do take special orders.”

Lucas sells honey that ranges from dark to light and he explains the difference in the two honey types.

“So the lighter stuff comes from the early side of spring, the darker stuff comes from the later end in the fall. The taste difference is all naturally occurring. The lighter side, if you’re a chocolate type of person, is kinda like a milk chocolate level. As you get darker it’s kinda like a German dark chocolate, so you kinda see the difference in the flavor. All of it can be used to do all kinds of things. It’s really a preference.”

Orders can also be made at his website or by the phone for safe pickups at this place of his business. Bee Barron will also deliver to those at severe risk during the pandemic.