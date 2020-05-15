Restaurants in Buckeye State are able to serve and seat customers outdoors starting today.

ZANESVILLE – The Barn’s staff as well as many residents who often make the restaurant their regular hangout spot were all excited to be able to return to the popular Zanesville eatery. The Barn is following state guidelines and doing what it can to assure that customers do not get sick.

“We’ve got everything set up. Everything is six feet apart so no groups that come together are six feet away at least from every other group. We can have groups of up to ten, so, if you have a big family or several friends that you’re all comfortable being together, you guys can come down in groups of ten and we’re going to keep you six feet apart from other groups so that we’re not continuing the spread of the disease and those kind of things,” the Barn Owner Jim Watson said.

The outdoor area was packed as residents wanted to return to the Barn on the first day they could.

“The Barn is an iconic Zanesville landmark. My wife and I have always enjoyed eating here and, today, its very refreshing to be out (and) seeing people enjoy themselves and supporting local business that does a lot for the company,” Zanesville Resident Vic Sellers said.

The Barn is still offering its drive up window for people who want to bring their food orders home.