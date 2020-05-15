People can still take pets home from Animal Shelter Society

ZANESVILLE – If you are interested in adding a cat or dog to your family, the only way you can do so at this time is online. The Society’s Board of Directors member April Cohagen-Gibson explains how the process works.

“It’s a really simple procedure. You can also go on shelter love and look at the different pets we have available particularly right now with the cats with us running a twenty dollar special with the older cats and then 70 for the kittens. Real simple – you go online, fill out the appication, and then we do the criminal history background check and if you rent, make sure that you’ve owned a home and its that simple,” Cohagen – Gibson says.

Saturday is also a big day for the Animal Shelter as the give-away that has come together with a partnership from Rapid Fire Equipment takes place.

“We’re going to have a giveaway. The first 120 people that come in line get a free smoke detector and dog and cat food. You know, whatever their needs are when they’re at home. They do not get out of their cars its just like the produce giveaways we’ve been doing here in Muskingum County. They drive through our parking lot here. It starts at 9:30 and we’ll probaby be done by noon,” Cohagen – Gibson said.

The shelter is also hosting the virtual concert tonight being put on by the local rock band “the Many Thieves”. More information can be found about this on the Animal Shelter Society’s website.