Muskingum County reports 34th case of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting a 34th case of COVID-19 .

The case involves a 45-year-old woman from Muskingum County who is home recovering. This case is not related to previous cases.

The Command Center is reporting that there are 29 Confirmed Cases , 5 Probable Cases, 0 Current Hospitalizations/7 Total Hospitalizations, 24 Recovered and 0 Deaths .

The next Facebook Live: Muskingum County COVID-19 Update is Tuesday, May 19 at 12 pm. It will also be broadcast on WHIZ-TV, WHIZ AM 1240, and WHIZ FM 102.5. You’re invited to email your questions about COVID-19 to covid19@muskingumcountyoh.gov. Questions will be answered by community leaders.

Public inquiries should be directed to the ODH COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Dr. Jack Butterfield also issued the following safety recommendations regarding tents and temporary structures for businesses:

To maintain the safety of your businesses employees and patrons, we remind you to abide by all fire, building and health codes as you adapt your business to accommodate the new social construct of COVID-19. Your government agencies are here to help you maintain compliance through any and all changes you need to make.

We recommend the following as a reminder for those erecting temporary structures to include, but not limited to, tents and canopies :

1. Twelve foot clearance from any and all other structures

2. While occupied no sides shall be put in place on these structures

3. No more than 700 square feet per structure

These will assist in egress and occupancy load and will keep compliance with fire and building codes. If these cannot be met, a permit and inspection must be acquired through the county building Department.