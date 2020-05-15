Make-a-Wish Foundation gives a child suffering from muscular dystrophy new and better way to get around

ZANESVILLE – 13-year-old Cameron Achauer was diagnosed with whats known as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was seven years old and is not able to walk. The folks at the Make-A-Wish foundation presented Cameron with a large and multi-functioning all-terrain wheelchair at his Grandfather’s home.

“(With) Make a Wish, this was the thing that he was wishing for and the Make a Wish presented this to him today. He’s been waiting for this and its quite a present. It’s a miracle along with a wish,” Cameron’s Grandfather Wes Achauer said.

Cameron loves the outdoors and the new chair allows him to enjoy different activities like driving through the nearby woods or heading to the lake to go fishing and travel all around this Grandfather’s large rural property.

“It’s really coll because (in) my other chair I wasn’t able to do this kind of stuff so its really amazing,” Achauer said.

Achauer’s chair also has a snow plow attachment so he can plow snow in the winter as a way to make money.