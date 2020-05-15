Library Starts Curbside Service

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The John Mcintire Library is starting a curbside pickup and return service this Monday, May 18th.

The service is designed to allow access to the library while keeping patrons and employees safe during the COVID pandemic. Circulation director Suzanne Robinson gave a rundown of the service.

“It’ll get started this coming Monday, May 18th. We will be opening for curbside pickup at 2 pm, every day, Monday through Friday, until 6 pm. So if you have holds at the library and you know they’re available, you’ve been online, you’ve seen them, all you have to do is come on down, hold your card up to your window, please try to keep your window up, try to remove that contact right there, and we’ll run in, check all your materials out to you and run them back out to your vehicle and put them in the trunk for you.”

Robinson stressed that no in person returns are being accepted and that returns may take longer to process.

“We’re not accepting any in-person returns, all returns have to be put into the drops. They’ll be quarantined for four days before we check them in. So if you’re seeing your items still out on your account even though you’ve returned them please know that we have them and we will check them in as soon as we’re able we just have to wait and make sure everything is good and ready.”

The entrance is on the south lot of the building, off of Shinnick street near 70 or the North Lot off of sixth street.