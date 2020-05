On Monday, May 18th, the Zanesville Fire Department will be flushing hydrants within the general area of Dresden Rd., Winding Way., East & West Highland Dr., East & West Ridgewood Cir., Maple Tree Plaza, Walmart and all side streets in the area.

Flushing will be from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure.

It is advised to wait until after 4:00 PM, for the water to clear, before doing laundry.