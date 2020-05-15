Authorities search for two missing teenagers

GUERNSEY CO., Ohio--Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing/runaway juveniles from a western Guernsey County group home.

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the two males ,Isaiah McIntyre and Levi Malech, both 17,were last seen around midnight on May 14th during a routine check by employees at the home.

Both boys are from the Columbus area and are believed to be enroute back there. One of the boys does, however have local ties to the Coshocton area.

If anyone has any information on the location of the boys they are urged to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.

Isaiah McIntyre

Levi Malech