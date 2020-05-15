Authorities: Officer shoots, kills man armed with knife

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in southwestern Ohio, authorities said.

The shooting in Union Township occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the Clermont County community.

An officer encountered Robert Tincher, 49, who then approached the officer and ignored repeated commands to put the knife down, authorities said. The officer then fired at least one shot, striking Tincher.

The officer was not injured. Tincher was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The officer’s name has not been released.