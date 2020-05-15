AAA Foresees Big Change

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- AAA is cancelling its annual travel report in light of the COVID pandemic.

The company is doing so because of the extreme financial situation faced by the country. Spokesperson Kimberly Schwind gives a more in depth look at why.

“For the first time in twenty years AAA is not doing a traditional Memorial Day travel forecast. That’s because the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy has jeopardized any travel forecast numbers that we would put together, things are just changing too quickly. But, when we look at anecdotal travel data we do expect record low travel numbers this holiday.”, Schwind said in a Zoom interview.

The record low for Memorial Day travel is from 2009 when there were around 31 million travellers across the country. Schwind also had a list of things to look out for once travel is more widespread again.

“A lot of people really haven’t driven too much in the last couple of months during the stay at home order so we expect to see a number of breakdowns over the holiday weekend and as we get into the summer we expect that number of breakdowns to increase. If you are going to be driving somewhere it’s really important that before you hit the road you check your tire pressure, check your fluid levels, check your lights.”

If you do have to travel, be sure to drive safely.