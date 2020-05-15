Updated on Friday, 15 May 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

FRIDAY: A chance of showers early and then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 77°. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. We are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather from 8 am Friday morning until 8 am Saturday morning.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely over night. Lows near 60°. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A chance of afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny. Highs near 76°. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We are under a General Risk for Thunderstorms.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers, mostly cloudy. Lows near 59°. Northeast winds around 5 mph then becoming calm.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers, then showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Highs near 81°. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows near 62°.

MONDAY: Showers likely and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 70°.

MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 55°.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers, mostly cloudy. Highs near 67°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers, mostly cloudy. Lows near 51°.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers, partly sunny. Highs near 68°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 52°.

THURSDAY: A chance of showers, mostly sunny. Highs near 73°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 53°.

DISCUSSION:

Low pressure brings us the threat of rain and thunderstorms to our area. Friday we are under a Slight Risk for Severe Thunderstorms. Meaning Scattered Severe Thunderstorms are possible. Tonight into tomorrow morning a cold front will move through the state from the northwest. This will keep us a little cooler for the day on Saturday. Saturday we are under a general risk for Thunderstorms. Sunday a warm front moves through bringing us temperatures into the 80’s along with showers and thunderstorms. Sunday we are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Low pressure moves right over the state on Monday and then remains to our south and southeast for most of next week, looking to continue affecting our weather until Friday. This will help keep the chance for rain in almost every forecast for next week.

