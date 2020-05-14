The Tattoo Shop taking careful steps for everyone’s safety

ZANESVILLE – The shop’s owner Tim Roberts has made his parlor very thoroughly conditioned to keep it sanitary when it comes Friday morning.

“We’ve took a lot of measures to protect. We’ve put a lot of barriers in place, a lot of containment. We’ve also updated our sterilization policies and just the overall cleaning,” Tattoo Shop owner Tim Roberts said.

Roberts says that residents are chomping at the bit to get more ink done but he is placing a limit on the amount of patrons who are allowed in the shop at one time.

“I’m only going to limit myself to three tattoos a day for proper sterilization and cleaning between each client; no more than three in the shop at the time. There’ll be barriers between us and six foot distancing in between that so we’ll have social distancing in here. Hand-washing sinks are all available throughout the shop,” Roberts said.

Roberts also says that, in the past, artists would often times take breaks in between tattooing a client. He says now the breaks will be at a minimum and customers can expect the tattoo to be completed in close to one sitting.

“I’d like to give a big shout out to Billy White at Red Rose Tattoo Studio in Zanesville, Ohio and Jason Ayers at Fallen Angel Tattoo Company for their support to us and just reaching out to the whole community. I’d like to give a special thanks to Don Mason, the Mayor of Zanesville for reaching out to us and helping us. I’d also like to say it was really hard on our community with Governor DeWine opening tattoos shops late and not allowing the Mayor and the Health Department to have their proper times here but they’ve done great,” Roberts also said.