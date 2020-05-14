Lauren’s on Maple will be chock full of customers as it reopens Friday

ZANESVILLE – Lauren’s on Maple first day back open is Friday. The hair salon is already required by the state to follow guidelines for remaining sanitary. However, staff faces new challenges when combating the Coronavirus.

“The new things we’re doing; we’re implementing, obviously, social distancing. We’ve re-arranged our waiting room so they’re six feet apart each chair, but, the main waiting area is going to be your car. You’ll come in, we’ll come out to get you. We will take your temperature (and) we have a daily log that we’ll be doing when logging your name, the time that you come in, the time that you leave, and, temperature,” owner Don Evans said.

Residents will need to be patient if they’re looking to get a chair at Lauren’s.

“The minute that Mike DeWine announced that the salons was open, our telephones went rampant. I mean, text after text after text, I mean, the second he announced it. So, obviously, we had to start out from where we had left off with clients. So, people who had appointments from the day we had to close on was our first priority and then we’re obviously adding them. We don’t have hardly any openings left for the next three weeks because of being so backlogged.

Lauren’s will be open from 7:30 AM to 10 PM Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.