Granville names, Wes Schroeder as its new football head coach

GRANVILLE, Ohio- Granville has found its replacement for Justin Buttermore.

Wes Schroeder has been named the Blue Aces head football coach. Schroeder spent the last two years as the football head coach at Allen East High School, which is located on the Northwest side of the state.

This past season, Schroeder led Allen East to a 9-1 record. As a result, Allen East captured its league title and reached the playoffs, in the same season, for the first time since 1990.

Schroeder is excited to get to Granville and work with his players. While he can’t meet with them in person, he’ll use Zoom to get on the same page as his players.