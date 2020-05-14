Governor DeWine: Child Day Care Centers to reopen May 31st

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that child day care centers can reopen on May 31st with some limits on the number of children. The Governor says there will be reduced number of children in each classroom and intensified cleaning and hand washing practices.

DeWine says Ohio’s childcare providers will need assistance as they reopen. Ohio us utilizing more than $60 million in federal funding to provide reopening grants to all of Ohio’s childcare providers.

The Govenor also announced other opening dates:

Day camps – May 31st if they can meet safety protocols

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles – reopens May 26th

Campgrounds reopen May 21st

Gyms/fitness Center – reopen May 26th if they can meet safety protocols

Low contact/non-contact sports can resume May 26th with safety protocols

Horse racing – can resume May 22nd/spectators prohibited

Pools regulated by health department can open May 26th

There are 24,800 confirmed cases of of COVID-19 in Ohio and 1,388 deaths.