C-130 Flyover Planned

If you missed Tuesday’s flyover in Zanesville you will have another chance to look to the skies on Friday, May 15.

The Ohio National Guard’s 179th Airlift Wing is scheduled to conduct a flyby using the C-130 to honor those heroes at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 and to lift the spirits and morale of Ohioans.

The C-130 should fly over Zanesville around 12:17pm. All flights are being held in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on inclement weather.