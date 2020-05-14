Updated on Thursday, 14 May 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining will give way to partly cloudy skies later in the day. Highs near 75°. Calm winds becoming southwest at 5-15 mph. We have been downgraded to a general risk for thunderstorms.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 62°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise partly cloudy skies when it is not raining. Highs near 78°. Breezy with southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows near 59°. West winds at 5 mph becoming calm.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers, partly sunny. Highs near 75°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers, mostly cloudy. Lows near 60°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 60°.

MONDAY: A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 70°.

MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain showers. Lows near 53°.

TUESDAY: A chance of rain showers. Highs near 68°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 49°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 50°.

DISCUSSION:

A warm front moves through the state today bringing scattered showers and storms and warmer temperatures. Low pressure moves in on Friday and this allows us to have a good chance for rain. A cold front moves through early Saturday cooling us off a little and brings more rain. Low pressure is going to stick around our area for several days. With the development of Tropical Depression Arthur in the Gulf it is blocking up the flow of our weather pattern we were seeing. So instead of the low pressure system passing over on Sunday and kicking out over the Atlantic it is looking like it will stay in our region into the start of next week. This will bring showers and mild temperatures for the first half of next week. Eventually high pressure can move in on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

