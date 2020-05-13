You’ll need to hold off for a few weeks to donate clothing items to Eastside Community Ministry

ZANESVILLE – Due to the pandemic, clothing donations are being put on hold for the safety of both volunteers as well as the people who receive the clothes. Eastside is focusing mostly on its feeding programs. The volunteers still do assist people who are in desperate need of the donations.

“We have still been assisting people in emergency situations but its just been a lot different. So, they contact us and let us know what they need and then we just come through the clothing bank and get the items for them as opposed to them coming in and getting them themselves,” Eastside Executive Director Jamie Trout said.

Residents will have to wait until June 1st to start to donate clothes again. However, donators can still help the community by giving food to Eastside.

“Right now, we’re in the most need of food donations. Like I said, our feeding program is continuing to stay very busy, so. any non-perishable items: spaghetti, tuna, peanut butter, anything like that so we can provide extra protein to our families,” Trout said.

Eastside Community Ministries will start to take donations again at its facility on June 1st.