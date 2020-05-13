NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

Sports
Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)

Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 1 — Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)

March 8 — FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)

March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. (postponed)

March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. (postponed)

March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas (postponed)

April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn. (postponed)

April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. (postponed)

April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. (postponed)

May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del. (postponed)

May 9 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, Va. (postponed)

May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C. (postponed)

May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C. (postponed)

May 17 — NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 24 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

May 20 — NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 27 — NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, Concord, N.C.

May 31 — Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.

June 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (TBA)

June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. (TBA)

June 21 — Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill. (TBA)

June 27 — Kids Free 325, Long Pond, Pa. (TBA)

June 28 — Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350, Long Pond, Pa. (TBA)

July 5 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line, Speedway, Ind. (TBA)

July 11 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Sparta, Ky. (TBA)

July 19 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H. (TBA)

Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (TBA)

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (TBA)

Aug. 23 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del. (TBA)

Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (TBA)

Sept. 6 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C. (TBA)

Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn. (TBA)

Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev. (TBA)

Oct. 4 — Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala. (TBA)

Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C. (TBA)

Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan. (TBA)

Oct. 25 — Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas (TBA)

Nov. 1 — Xfinity 500, Martinsville, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz. (TBA)

x-non-points race

