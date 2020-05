The Ohio Air National Guard 121st Air Refueling Wing did a flyby to thank our hospital heroes fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

At around 5:45 Tuesday evening two jets flew over Genesis Hospital in Zanesville as a show of respect to first responders, nurses and doctors.

It was also a move to help bolster morale for Ohioans.

The Genesis Parking lot was filled with spectators who cheered when the jets flew by.