Crooksville-Roseville Festival Will Not Happen This Year

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis111

The Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival is canceled for this year. Chairman Kurtus Nichols on Wednesday announced by following the guidelines from the Perry County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event won’t be happening this July. The new date for the festival is July 15th through the 17th, 2021. Nichols says it has always been our goal to provide a festival that celebrates our area’s heritage in the safest manner possible.

