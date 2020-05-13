Updated on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 34°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 63°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 47°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 75°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the late evening and overnight, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 74°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 58°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 78°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 62°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 80°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 60°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 48°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a few areas of high pressure are positioned near our region; the two prominent ones are a high pressure center around International Falls, MN, and another down around Nashville, TN. Meanwhile, mostly cloudy skies were present at times this afternoon, which helped to bump our temperature down a few degrees. Meanwhile, a few rain showers are moving through northeastern Ohio.

As we head through the next couple of hours, a stray rain shower will be possible (mainly northeast of Zanesville) until about sunset. Decreasing clouds in the region will result in mostly clear skies throughout the late evening and overnight. Temperatures are likely to drop into the low to mid-30s across much of the region. Given how temperatures only reached 32° last night at KZZV, I went ahead and bumped the low temperature for Zanesville up to 34°. The winds are looking to be fairly calm tonight, and this, combined with the temperatures, is a favorable environment for frost development. In addition, blow over cirrus clouds will be possible in our area, especially south of I-70 tonight, as some rain moves well off to our south through Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. This is actually a precursor event to the our next system. Meanwhile, the high pressure in northern Minnesota will begin to transition to collapse, whilst another area of high pressure over Lake Superior intensifies.

For your Wednesday Morning, mostly clear skies will be the theme early on, and then partly cloudy skies are likely to be with us during the late morning and afternoon. The high pressure over Lake Superior will have moved down into the London, ON region by Wednesday Morning. The other center of high pressure will have moved into the Outer Banks Region. A southerly wind will be with us during the day on Wednesday, and then it will become a bit more southeasterly during the evening and overnight. Meanwhile, a weakening area of low pressure over Arkansas will quickly collapse not long after sunrise on Sunday. Another area of low pressure – L0 – will take shape up around northeast Wyoming and begin to move a bit to the northeast.

By the time we get to Wednesday Evening, L0 will be positioned right around southwest North Dakota. A secondary area of low pressure will take shape along the Oklahoma panhandle, and will generally remain in that area for the next couple of days. As L0 moves to the northeast, a new area of low pressure, L1, will start to develop somewhere around Sioux Falls, SD and then track immediately to the east. L1 will latch onto the remains of the warm front from the Arkansas low, and pull it quickly to the north. By Thursday Morning, L1 will be positioned near Ottumwa, IA whilst L0 will be up around Thunder Bay, ON. L1 will lift the warm front through Ohio as early as early Thursday Morning. This will allow for a stray rain shower or two to make their way into our region during the late night hours on Wednesday Night and into Thursday Morning. Afterwards, as the warm front moves through Ohio, widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially northwest of Zanesville. Temperatures on Thursday Afternoon are likely to be noticeably warmer than the high temperatures for Wednesday Afternoon.

By Thursday Evening, L1 will have moved into central Michigan, L0 will have moved to an area north of Thunder Bay, ON. L1 will have a cold front, however the cold front is going to be quasi-stationary as the Oklahoma low pressure will remain nearly stationary, and attached to the cold front. This means that the cold front is going to be very slowly advancing eastwards, whilst the southern sections of the front stall out and may begin to move backwards as a warm front.

A lull in the precipitation is possible for the late evening and overnight on Thursday Night, however I am still expecting that there will be some precipitation close enough (or within) our region, that I am keeping “isolated rain showers and thunderstorms” in the forecast for the overnight hours on Thursday Night. The cold front will be slowly moving to the east, and will likely push through Northwestern Ohio on Thursday Night and be right around a line extending from Toronto, ON through Cleveland, OH, over towards Dayton, OH and then back through Indianapolis, IN and then St. Louis, MO. L1 will be positioned near Ottawa, ON. An area of high pressure will begin developing in the wake of this cold front, but it will not be a very large one (at least with the way things are looking now). This high pressure will be of equal size to a secondary area of high pressure located on the other side of the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina (this is high pressure is attached to the larger one, which by this point, will be located well to the east of the Outer Banks).

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are likely along and across the vicinity of this slow moving cold front as we head through Friday Morning and early Friday Afternoon. By the late afternoon/early evening hours, I am expecting that the cold front will be along a line extending roughly from Albany, NY, through Pittsburgh, PA, down through Columbus, OH, then Evansville, IN and finally the Paducah, KY region. Likewise, the area of low pressure along the Oklahoma panhandle will have lifted the southern edge of this front northwards as a warm front, extending along a line from Dodge City, KS to Kansas City, MO and over to Paducah, KY.

The cold front will then pick up a little bit of speed on Friday Night as the area of high pressure behind the cold front rolls to the northeast, heading towards Moosonee, ON by early Saturday Morning. This will likely give us another “lull” in the precipitation chances, however I am hesitant to remove all of the precipitation from our region on Friday Night because the whole front will be returning on Saturday.

In the meantime, given the fact that I am presently expecting scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the most part, I am hesitant to go with “mostly cloudy skies” in the forecast for Thursday, Thursday Night and Friday. Naturally, it will likely be “mostly cloudy” or “cloudy” when the storms are present, but for the most part I am expecting there to be enough breaks in the clouds during all of those time frames.

As for the possibility of severe thunderstorm activity, I will be going through the data this evening to see if I will need to make a thunderstorm outlook for Friday. Be looking for that update sometime this evening.

In the meantime, temperatures after Wednesday Afternoon are going to be rather hot. I am expecting upper-70s in the forecast for Thursday, Friday and even Saturday (though if precipitation becomes too widespread, then these numbers will have be lowered). Sunday, it is very possible we could reach 80° as the cold front moves back towards our area as the Hudson Bay high pressure moves off to the northeast during the day on Saturday. The warm front looks likely to be north of us by Saturday Evening, which is why I am expecting around 80° for Sunday Afternoon. On Sunday Night, a cold front swings through our region, and this will dry our air out a little bit and get our high temperatures down into the low to mid-70s.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com